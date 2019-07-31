Khloe Kardashian Helps Car Crash Survivor & Widow Carolina Process Her Grief on Revenge Body

Carolina's first sit-down with Khloe Kardashian brings back memories.

"Are you crying already?" the host asks gently in this clip from Sunday's new Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian. "We just hugged!"

At this point, Khloe hasn't yet been made aware of the emotional connotations attached to their introduction, though Carolina goes on to explain that her late husband Andres "always wanted" them to meet and is also a sizable part of the reason she's here today.

Carolina and Andres were high school sweethearts and had been together more than a decade when he passed away suddenly in a car crash almost two years ago. Carolina was there too, as were both of her parents.

"We were on an amazing trip in D.C. and when we got back to LAX, my parents were picking us up," the new participant remembers. "A car came from behind us and hit us. And I'm immediately on fire."