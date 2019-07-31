Billie Eilish Opens Up About Anxiety, Depression and the Hard Side of Fame

While the singer noted she is "fine now," the attacks were a result of her current When We All Fall Asleep Tour, which began in April and goes into November.

"I just couldn't take the fact that I had to leave again," she explained. "It felt like an endless limbo. Like there was no end in sight. And, I mean, it's true: There really is no end in sight with touring...Thinking about that literally made me throw up...I'm not a throw-upper, but I threw up twice, from the anxiety."

According to the interview, Eilish experiences such feelings to a lesser degree before touring. To combat the anxiety and her fear of being by herself during that week of "bursting misery," she saw a therapist and spent time with friends—the latter of which she's prioritized on tour with a chartered "friends bus." "It cost a lot of money, and I don't know if we can even afford it," she told Rolling Stone. "But I needed it for my mental health, you know?"

Ultimately, "I'm really trying hard to make it as good as possible for me, because I want to love what I do," Eilish said of the tour. "I don't want to be miserable, because it's not a miserable thing. But when there are things that make you miserable...it's miserable!"