Jennifer Lopez's Photo of Alex Rodriguez and Her Son Max Will Make You Do a Double Take

Get ready for cuteness overload!
Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an adorable photo of the two main men in her life. The sweet snapshot showed her fiancé Alex Rodriguez and her son Max wearing matching plaid pajamas and looking at their phones. The guys even struck similar poses.
"These two," Lopez captioned the shot along with the hashtag #Twinning.
J.Lo also has a daughter named Emme, who is Max's twin. In addition, A-Rod has two little girls named Ella and Natasha. Spending time as a family has always been a priority for the couple. From going out for ice cream to enjoying the holidays together, the six of them have shared several special moments.
"Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends," the Hustlers star told People in December. "I was so loving to his kids, and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time, and it's nice.'"
To see more of their cutest blended family photos, check out the gallery below.
YouTube
All Together
The singer shares this family photo on the former athlete's birthday.
YouTube
Just the Girls
Emme, Ella and Natasha perform a song from Annie for Lopez's birthday.
Instagram
A Sibling Squeeze
"All the love backstage on the #itsmypartytour," J.Lo captions the sweet shot.
Instagram / Alex Rodriguez
Play Ball!
J.Lo and A-Rod watch the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on day two of the 2019 MLB season.
Instagram
A-Rod's Biggest Fans
To promote his limited edition baseball bats, A-Rod and J.Lo's cute fam take a swing at a group photo on July 16.
Instagram
Jersey Status
A-Rod and J.Lo have their kids' backs! In Manhattan, A-Rod's daughters are spotted sporting New York Yankees jerseys with their dad's number 13 and Jennifer's signature nickname.
Instagram
Idaho Idols
The iconic posse takes a trip to Idaho in late June for some refreshing family time.
Instagram
Family First
"#familiaprimero," writes the Maid in Manhattan star on a sweet pic of the family supporting Emme, 10, Ella, 10, and Natasha, 13, at their Wednesday night dance recital. J.Lo's ex, Marc Anthony, also made an appearance at the show to cheer on his little girl.
Instagram
Snuggle Bundle
The Boy Next Door actress and the former baseball shortstop cuddle up with three of their little angles in June.
Instagram
Backseat Bunch
"Morning school run..." writes the "El Anillo" singer on an Insta pic of her backseat kiddies from March.
Instagram
PJ Party
J.Lo posts a fun, festive pic of the PJ-clad family for the holidays, writing on Instagram, "Hope everyone had a peaceful Christmas full of joy and laughter, surrounded by all of your loved ones... sending everyone lots of love and good wishes for this holiday season!!!!"
Instagram
The Girls
"My girls ❤️," Alex Rodriguez writes on Instagram, alongside a photo of J.Lo with her daughter, Emme, and his daughters, Natasha and Ella.
Instagram
Family Selfie
J.Lo and A-Rod and their kids take a selfie while sitting courtside at a Lakers game.
BACKGRID
Family Fun Night
J.Lo and A-Rod bring their kids to a Lakers game.
Alex Rodriguez/Instagram
Sunday Funday
Enjoying a lazy Sunday on Nov. 5, A-Rod writes, "#MySunday. Ice cream in the afternoon and then home to catch @sharktankabc! Tweet along with me during the show!"
Jennifer Lopez/Instagram
Pool Party
All the kids hang out with the too-cool couple in the pool.
Alex Rodriguez/Instagram
Girls Rule
A-Rod is outnumbered by his two daughters and J.Lo's little girl.
Alex Rodriguez/Instagram
Let's Eat
The duo are all smiles during a meal with Alex's daughters.
Alex Rodriguez/Instagram
Hang Time
The couple and the kids all hang together by the pool.
Jennifer Lopez/Instagram
Island Time
Jennifer posted this photo of Alex's daughter on her Instagram on April 18. The star captioned the photo, "Tashi and lulu..."
Alex Rodriguez/Instagram
Flower Power
Jennifer has some filter fun with Alex's daughter.
Instagram
Pool Time
A-Rod spends time with J.Lo's kids at the pool.
Instagram
Group Hug
The proud papa huddles up with the four kiddos.
Instagram
Sing It, Sister
The singer has some fun with her boyfriend's daughter Ella.
