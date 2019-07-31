Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Anniversary Tributes Are So Beautiful They'll Make You Ugly Cry

Instagram/Stephen Curry
by Jamie Blynn | Wed., Jul. 31, 2019 6:59 AM
Instagram/Stephen Curry
There's no doubt about it: Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry reign in all courts.
In honor of their 8th wedding anniversary, the high school sweethearts took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone—and basically redefine relationship goals.
"This wasn't today but this was the vibe to celebrate 8 years of officially doing life together," the NBA star captioned a throwback video of the duo toasting their drinks. "Growing strong through all the ups and downs. Life is all about perspective, and my perspective is clear! That @ayeshacurry....that's my baby right there....love you and thank you for being my Proverbs 31:10-11 everyday!"
For her part, the cookbook author described all the ways their romance is truly a slam dunk.
"My baby, my love, my life," she captioned a selfie of the duo. "What can I say. This is us 8 years married in, loving each other for 11 and we somehow still find reasons and things that we love about each other every day. Each day with you is the ultimate blessing. Getting to do life with you is an infinite sea of bliss."
"Through our ups and downs we only become stronger and that is the ultimate key. When the trauma becomes the triumph you win! I love you for ever and always constantly giving the ultimate glory to God. Here's to 8!"
Indeed, through thick and thin they certainly have each other's back. When the Internet recently criticized Ayesha's "Milly Rock" dance moves, Steph quickly stepped in—and shut down the haters. "Slow news day today, I see, huh?" the Golden State Warriors point guard clapped back. "Just make sure ya'll send me the video of you dancing at your own restaurant opening."
And their adorable family—they're parents to Riley, Ryan and Cannon—proves the gene pool is strong. After all, their recent Hamilton sing-along won over every heart ever.
"We've done this 1,000 times, but this is the first one on camera," Steph explained of their instantly iconic YouTube video. "'You'll Be Back' with lead vocalists Riley and Ryan. Ham Fam at heart."
Here's to 80 more!
