Bachelorette Hannah Brown’s Parents Are Relieved She Split From Jed Wyatt

Bachelorette Hannah Brown's journey didn't end the way she expected. But perhaps that's a good thing. At least, if you ask her parents Susanne and Robert.

After calling off her short-lived engagement to Jed Wyatt on last night's finale, our fearless star headed over to Jimmy Kimmel's studio for an After the After the After the Final Rose chat. An ardent member of Bachelor nation, the late night host couldn't help but wonder, how did Hannah's family react to news of her split.

"I actually called my mom the other day to tell her some news and she was like, ‘Don't tell me you're back with that boy!' and my dad goes, ‘Oh hell no!'" she revealed. "I was like, ‘Don't worry! Don't worry!'"

After all, Susanne and Robert were not impressed with Jed—or his lackluster music career. (On Monday night's episode, while Susanne teared up telling Hannah she deserves someone "that will love you like I know you should be loved," her dad Robert told his daughter not "settle for anything." And that includes dog food jingles.)