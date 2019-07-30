Cardi B Speaks Out After Security Threat Forces Her to Cancel Concert

Cardi B is breaking her silence.

On Tuesday evening, the "Press" rapper took to Instagram to share the sad news that she would be canceling her concert in Indiana. But for a good reason.

"Dear Indiana I just want to let you know I was in the venue today. I rehearsed and started doing glam," she began her Instagram caption, alongside a video clip of her rehearsing. "Due to a security threat that is under investigation the show was canceled. My safety and your safety first."

However, fans of the 26-year-old rapper can rest assured that she will be back on stage and rescheduling her concert.

She stated in her social media post, "I want to thank the promoters we have already rescheduled the show. I'm so sorry guys I never dealt with a situation like this before and I'm not taking any chances."

It's unclear when she plans to take the stage and reschedule her concert in Indiana.