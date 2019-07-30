Bachelor Nation Weighs In on Jed Wyatt's Betrayal to Hannah Brown on The Bachelorette

Every rose has its thorn!

The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown gave her final rose to Jed Wyatt on Tuesday night's two-part finale. The country singer got down on one knee and proposed to the former beauty pageant queen. And while she expected her engagement to be straight out of a fairytale, it turned out to be a nightmare after she found out about her beau's alleged cheating scandal.

"I don't even know where to start," the Alabama native told her fiancé after confronting him about his past. "I don't even know where to start. Why did you wait until all this happened?"

For the Nashville musician he felt there was "two different views" to a story. He explained that when he met his ex-girlfriend, he was "very single." In fact, he continued to express that he wasn't "exclusive" with anyone prior to filming the ABC competition show. "I was dating around, and it never felt like a relationship to me," he said to Hannah.

However, he admitted that he and his ex vacationed alone together and that she met his parents.