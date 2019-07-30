Why It Was Important for Exes Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux to Grieve for Their Dog Together

When a couple that has pets breaks up, figuring out what to do with their fur babies as they go their separate ways isn't easy. Custody battles have been known to ensue.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux seemingly avoided that drama when they split up after seven years together, including two and a half years of marriage, in early 2018. Their dogs ended up staying with Aniston, in the house they were familiar with, when Theroux relocated from Los Angeles to New York after the breakup.

Because they already had to spend so much time apart for work, he later told the New York Times, their separation didn't "have that seismic shift of an ordinary couple, where everything is, like, you have to tear a baby in half."

Nevertheless, "it was extremely difficult for him to leave the dogs when he moved back to New York," a source tells E! News.

Since then, the now opposite-coast exes have simply had little reason to see each other much over the past year and a half—until this week, when they reunited to say a devastating goodbye.