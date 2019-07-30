Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Family Vacation Is an Italian Dream Come True

Kourtney Kardashian is making the most of summer vacation!

With just a few short weeks to go until school is back in session, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star traveled to Europe with her kids for a fabulous getaway.

E! News has learned the family started their trip in Corsica and have been to Porto Cervo and Costa Smeralda off the coast of Sardinia.

"They are loving the Italian culture and spend each day sun tanning, swimming, shopping and eating gelato," an eyewitness shared with us. "They have also spent a lot of time on a yacht, jumping into the water from the top deck and drying off in the sun. The kids love being on the water and outside with the wind in their hair."

According to social media, Kourtney's yacht is visited by a bar and ice cream truck at sea where the kids get to pick out a treat. And according to our source, Penelope Disick, Mason Disick and Reign Disick can't get enough.