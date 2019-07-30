Chance the Rapper Says Wife Kirsten Corley ''Saved His Life'' By Becoming Celibate

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney
Chance the Rapper is counting his blessings!
The 26-year-old star, whose real name is Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, opened up about his relationship with his longtime love, Kirsten Corley.
Chatting with Nicki Minaj on Queen Radio on Apple Music's Beats 1 to discuss his new album The Big Day, the Chicago native laid it all on the table. In fact, he was so candid that he said his wife "saved" him by abstaining from sex.
"I need you to hear one song on my album that has my best verse that I written in my life," he told the Pink Friday rapper. "It's called "We Go High." I explain that my wife literally saved my life by becoming celibate and going and getting baptized."
He continued, "It changed her life obviously, but we talking about me right now. It changed my life for real. Now I know exactly where my strength comes from."
He explained that his spiritual awakening happened after his 2016 Coloring Book album. He and Kirsten were also separated around this time and later reconnected in January 2017.
"This is all after Coloring Book, after I proclaimed that I love Jesus, and all that stuff. You're never fully, fully sanctified, so I had to keep figuring it out. I had to do the Grammy's by myself. I had to do a lot by myself. Then when my girl was gracious enough to have me back, it changed my whole life," he shared. "Now I know exactly where it all comes from."
Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock
The Grammy winner added, "The other day, last night, or the night before, I was lower than I ever been. I know the caricature of me is super... positive. I was lower than I ever felt in my life, and I really had to get down on [my] knees and be like, 'I know I can't solve this problem by myself.' So I'm here right now happier than I ever been."
All in all, it seems Chance and his longtime love are happier than ever. The two tied the knot earlier this year in Newport Beach, Calif. They said their "I Do's" in front of 150 family members, friends and of course, the couple's 3-year-old daughter Kensli Bennett.
Making things more exciting for the newlyweds? They're expecting baby number two! They made the special announcement in March.