Kenan Thompson Returns to All That...But Nobody Knows Who He Is!

Kenan Thompson is back where it all started: All That. Kenan, who starred in the Nickelodeon series before getting his own show, Kenan and Kel, and going on to star in Saturday Night Live and soon his own NBC sitcom, is an executive producer on the kid-centered sketch show and makes his first on camera appearance in the Saturday, Aug. 3 episode.

In the exclusive preview above, Kenan—and the big ear of corn!—make their way backstage into the All That clubhouse to greet the new cast. Only problem? The new kids don't recognize the man that brought Superdude, Pierre Escargot and so many other characters to life for five seasons of the original All That.