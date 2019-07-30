Orange Is the New Black Almost Ended Very Differently...

Orange Is the New Black starring Sarah Paulson? No, that never happened. But maybe it could have…

In an oral history about the acclaimed show's seven-season run, series creator Jenj Kohan, executive producers, the cast and book author Piper Kerman looked back at the show's beginnings and how it almost ended.

"The book was initially optioned by Ryan Murphy before it was completed. He had a Fox deal and I remember naively thinking, 'I hope the show doesn't come out before my book is done.' That didn't happen, and the rights reverted to me," Kerman, who was an executive consultant on the show, told The Hollywood Reporter.