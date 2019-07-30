How Taylor Nolan Really Feels About Ex Derek Peth Going Back to Bachelor in Paradise

"And then I was like, you know, maybe [I'll watch] next season," Nolan told Grimaldi. "I mean, I won't lie, part of me is definitely curious to watch. The other part of me feels like I don't know if it's a smart decision to invite that stress and anxiety back in my life, because it's not just this fun form of entertainment, it's watching someone that I was in deep relation with and tried really hard with and didn't work out."

"I'm going to be filled with so many thoughts and feelings if I watch, that part of me doesn't want to be fully consumed by that. So, I feel like I shouldn't," Nolan says. "I also don't have cable so it's not like I can just turn it on. I would have to intentionally go to Hulu and watch it on Hulu."

In a preview for the upcoming season of BiP, which premieres next week, we see Peth crying.

"That cry was so familiar," Nolan notes. "It's so strange. It takes me right back to that."

"I'm sure it was very emotional for him just to be there," she adds. "Let alone to try to pursue a relationship or something."