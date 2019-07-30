Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty Officially Get Marriage License Despite Announcing They Already Had One

Nicki Minaj is feeling a forever with love Kenneth Petty.

The duo, who made their relationship Instagram official in December, officially got a marriage license at the Beverly Hills Courthouse on Monday, a source confirms to E! News. The news comes one month after Minaj announced on her Queen Radio show that they had already gotten one.

And, because a marriage license is good for up to 90 days, expect to see a wedding sometime soon.

"I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness," the 36-year-old has confessed. "It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I'm there, I don't want to compromise that for anyone or anything."

Back in March, on another episode of her Beats1 show, the rapper cheekily referred to Petty as her husband. "Every night when I get out of the shower, my husband takes this really good lotion that we just bought and he massages my feet and rubs them," the 00-year-old said. "He rubs each toe individually, and the heel and the ball of my foot—he does it all."