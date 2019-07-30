The Hills' Doug Reinhardt and Fiancée Mia Irons Announce Birth of Twin Boys After 36 Days In the Hospital

The Hills alum Dough Reinhardt is no longer staring at a blank page because his future is clear. He's officially a dad of two!

The former reality star and his fiancée Mia Irons welcomed identical twin boys, Maverick and Beau Reinhardt, earlier this month. The couple announced the news on Instagram, revealing that the newborns spent two weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit. Before their birth, Mia was hospitalized and on bed rest for more than a month.

But today, "I am happy to announce we brought our sons Maverick and Beau Reinhardt home," Doug captioned a series of pictures on Instagram. "Thank you to all of our friends and family who have been so supportive over the last 2 months. We are so blessed to have two beautiful and healthy boys."

For her part, Mia is over the moon about her "miracles" and counting her blessings.