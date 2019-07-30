The Hills' Doug Reinhardt and Fiancée Mia Irons Announce Birth of Twin Boys After 36 Days In the Hospital

Instagram/Doug Reinhardt
by Jamie Blynn | Tue., Jul. 30, 2019 6:45 AM
Instagram/Doug Reinhardt
The Hills alum Dough Reinhardt is no longer staring at a blank page because his future is clear. He's officially a dad of two!
The former reality star and his fiancée Mia Irons welcomed identical twin boys, Maverick and Beau Reinhardt, earlier this month. The couple announced the news on Instagram, revealing that the newborns spent two weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit. Before their birth, Mia was hospitalized and on bed rest for more than a month.
But today, "I am happy to announce we brought our sons Maverick and Beau Reinhardt home," Doug captioned a series of pictures on Instagram. "Thank you to all of our friends and family who have been so supportive over the last 2 months. We are so blessed to have two beautiful and healthy boys."
For her part, Mia is over the moon about her "miracles" and counting her blessings.
"There is not one word strong enough to express how incredible it feels to finally get to this very day!" she gushed. "@dougreinhardt thank you for being the axis that my world revolves around... and devotedly staying by my side 36 nights at the hospital. I feel a new form of gratitude after sacrificing and surrendering to so much. I've never been more thankful for my life and my growing family. I'm in awe. It's so surreal…"
The duo announced they were expecting in February after celebrating their gender reveal party.
"Blessed beyond measure w/ the magic of IDENTICAL TWINS, due this Summer!" Mia wrote on Instagram. "Something so rare that I can't even believe we're this lucky to hit the odds of 0.3%?! This pregnancy was our 2018 Christmas surprise...We've created such an amazing family life together, thank you forever! We got 2 IDENTICAL BOYS coming! BOYS! Wow my heart is so full! I can't wait!"
Congratulations to the new party of four!
