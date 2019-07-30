Jason Tartick's Sweet Message to Kaitlyn Bristowe Will Melt Your Heart

ABC/Matt Petit
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jul. 30, 2019 5:54 AM
ABC/Matt Petit
While Bachelor Nation is currently focused on Hannah Brown and her final two suitors, they shouldn't forget about the other cute couples in the franchise's family.
Jason Tartick reminded fans just how much he loves Kaitlyn Bristowe in a precious Instagram post on Monday.
"If I only knew a year ago what I know now, I'd tell myself...there's nothing better than a restart," he captioned a sweet snapshot of the duo. "That closing one chapter and starting a new one only brings the light at the end of the tunnel that much closer to a reality. It's remarkable what changes life can bring to you, if you're willing to make changes in your life."
The two are currently enjoying a trip to the Bahamas for a video shoot. The season 14 star even joked he got his "first fantasy suite" date—complete with a handwritten invitation to forgo their separate rooms.
As fans will recall, Bristowe first appeared on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor back in 2015. She then went on to star on season 11 of The Bachelorette later that year. She ended up falling in love with Shawn Booth and getting engaged by the end of the show. But after more than three years together, the two called it quits.
Meanwhile, Bachelor Nation met Tartick on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette back in 2018. After making it to the final three, he was eliminated.
However, their journeys to find love didn't end there. The two started dating at the beginning of this year. They've since moved in together and have even adopted an adorable dog named Ramen.
"Jason is the most stable human being I've ever met in my life," she previously gushed to E! News. "He is an absolute rock for me. I've never met anyone like that. I don't even know how to put it into worlds of the kind of person he is. He's just the kind of person that your dad would hope you would marry."
We can't wait to see what's next for these two!
