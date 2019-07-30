Jason Tartick's Sweet Message to Kaitlyn Bristowe Will Melt Your Heart

While Bachelor Nation is currently focused on Hannah Brown and her final two suitors, they shouldn't forget about the other cute couples in the franchise's family.

Jason Tartick reminded fans just how much he loves Kaitlyn Bristowe in a precious Instagram post on Monday.

"If I only knew a year ago what I know now, I'd tell myself...there's nothing better than a restart," he captioned a sweet snapshot of the duo. "That closing one chapter and starting a new one only brings the light at the end of the tunnel that much closer to a reality. It's remarkable what changes life can bring to you, if you're willing to make changes in your life."

The two are currently enjoying a trip to the Bahamas for a video shoot. The season 14 star even joked he got his "first fantasy suite" date—complete with a handwritten invitation to forgo their separate rooms.