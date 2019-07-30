Melissa McCarthy Is Trolling Us Over Those The Little Mermaid Casting Rumors

Darling, Melissa McCarthy knows it's better down where it's wetter. That's why she's heading under the sea. Well, we think.

Following news that she is in early talks to play villainous Ursula in the live-action Little Mermaid, the actress overtly hinted at the rumors during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night.

"What's that?" she teased when asked about the remake. "I hadn't heard about that. It seems like it will be an awfully fun thing to do. Oh, I'd love if Disney gave me a little ringy dingy. We'll see." And cue the most exaggerated wink there ever was from McCarthy.

"If it did happened," she continue to allude, "It would be very wonderful, Disney."

After all, she is a stan of the animated original, which hit theaters in 1989. "I feel like everyone has watched that," the Emmy winner mused. "I was a nanny when it first came out and one of the little girls I was watching, we watched it every single night for about a year and a half. No, I'm kidding at all. I'm like, I know it. I know it to my core and I weirdly still love it."