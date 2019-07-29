Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Pay Tribute to Late Dog With New Tattoos

Gotham/GC Images
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are honoring their late pup, Waldo Picasso.
The Jonas Brother singer and the Game of Thrones star, whose Alaskan Klee Kai dog was reportedly struck and killed by a car in New York City last week, took to social media on Monday to pay tribute to their "angel." The newlyweds got matching tattoos of their beloved pup on their forearms.
"I miss you, Waldo," Turner wrote on her Instagram Story along with a photo of the new tribute ink. "Rest in peace my little baby."
Jonas also posted a photo of his tattoo on social media, writing, "R.I.P. my little angel."
Turner's Dark Phoenix co-star, Jessica Chastain, also sent love to the couple, writing on Jonas' post, "I'm so sorry."
Instagram
Tattoo artist Dragon, of Bang Bang Tattoo, shared photos of Jonas and Turner getting their tribute ink on Monday.
"@joejonas @sophiet Thank you so much guys," Dragon captioned his Instagram post. "See you later!"
Of the incident, an NYPD spokesperson told E! News that a woman filed a police report on Friday, July 26, saying that on Wednesday around 11:30 p.m., a vehicle did not stop and struck a dog on the street before leaving the scene. The woman said the dog was brought to a hospital, where the pup passed away. At the time, the spokesperson said the NYPD could not confirm the name of the woman or the owners of the dog.
According to TMZ, Jonas and Turner's dog walker had Waldo on a leash while out on the Lower East Side of the city. The outlet reports that the pup "got spooked by a pedestrian" and ran into the street before being struck by the vehicle. A Jonas rep called the incident "a freak accident."