Gigi and Bella Hadid's Beach Wrestling Is Proof You Don't Want to Mess With These Supermodel Sisters

Supermodel sisters with superhero moves. 

We're talking about Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, two of the fashion world's most famous siblings. The ladies have been vacationing in Mykonos, Greece in honor of half-sister Alana Hadid's 34th birthday. On Monday, the siblings were spotted with friends on the beach. Ever the playful sisters, Gigi was snapped jumping onto Bella as she appeared to roughhouse with her sister in the water. Sand, sun and some casual wrestling in the sea? Check, check and check! 

While the supermodels seem to be enjoying some vacation time overseas, they've been keeping fans in the loop with photos of themselves on social media from the trip. 

Among those devoted followers? Soon-to-be mom of three Blake Lively, who had the perfect punchline for a shot of Gigi, bikini-clad and posing with her back to the camera. 

"Please stop posting pictures of me," Lively quipped. 

For more of the sisters' wanderlust-inducting shots, check out E!'s gallery of their getaway below!

Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid

BACKGRID

Rawr!

Gigi hit the beach in a bikini adorned with animal print. 

Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid

BACKGRID

Bella on the Beach

Bella sported a string bikini and accessorized with a necklace and hip chain for her beach ensemble. 

Gigi Hadid

Instagram

Strike a Pose

The Cali native shows off her modeling skills with this sexy snap.

Gigi Hadid, Vacations, Instagram

Instagram

Orange You Glad

The 24-year-old supermodel bares her bum in a cheeky Instagram post. "mornin," she writes.

Bella Hadid

Instagram

Serving Face

The brunette beauty strikes a pose in an itty-bitty polka dot bikini. "wish you were here," she captions her Instagram post.

Gigi Hadid

Instagram

Model Behavior

Nothing screams vacation quite like this photo. She's wearing a top and bottom from Devon Windsor's swimwear line.

Bella Hadid

Instagram

'70s Vibes

Giving us '70s realness, Bella shows off her summer-ready outfit and glowing skin. In fact, she's bringing back the halter top and bell-bottoms with this lewk. "my golden houuuur," she shares.

Gigi Hadid

Instagram

Cheeky

The 24-year-old star shows off her, umm, assets.

Gigi Hadid

Instagram

Selfie Queen

A perfect time to squeeze in a mirror selfie.

