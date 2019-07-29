Tituss Burgess Calls Andy Cohen a "Messy Queen" After WWHL Appearance

Tituss Burgess is sounding off on Andy Cohen following his appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt actor, who appeared on the talk show on Sunday evening alongside Laverne Cox, took to Instagram on Monday to share his thoughts on the Bravo host's behavior. During his appearance on WWHL, Burgess received a fan question about working with Eddie Murphy on the movie Dolemite Is My Name.

"Was he cool to work with?" Cohen asked.

"He was wonderful to work with," Burgess replied. "He is a brilliant man and I'm so excited, for all of the younger generations who do not know Eddie Murphy, will learn why he's the legend that he is."