American Horror Story: 1984 Teaser Warns Beware of Camp Redwood

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jul. 29, 2019 11:23 AM

American Horror Story: 1984

FX

It's summertime in 1984 and Camp Redwood is the place to be…murdered?!

The second teaser for American Horror Story: 1984 is here to provide a few more clues about what's to come in the new season of the hit FX anthology series. In the video below, a group of 20somethings are heading to Camp Redwood (and drinking and driving, which, no), but on the back of the sign there's a very ominous message: "Beware."

Oh, and there's also a masked slasher hitching a ride under their car. Totally normal. And then there's the lake scene. Is there anywhere this slasher can't pop up?!

A previous teaser featured a slasher chasing a young woman through the woods. The cast announcement video featured the stars in some rad 1980s fashions.

The cast for American Horror Story: 1984 includes Emma Roberts, Gus Kenworthy, Pose veteran Angelica Ross, Billie Lourd, Cody Fern, Leslie Grossman, John Carroll Lynch, Glee's Matthew Morrison, Dear White People star DeRon Horton and Zach Villa.

Get the rest of the scoop below.

American Horror Story, season 9

mrrpmurphy via Instagram

The Premiere Date

American Horror Story: 1984 will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 10 p.m. on FX.

Gus Kenworthy, Emma Roberts

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD; Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

The Leads?

In February, Murphy announced Olympian Gus Kenworthy would be part of the cast. He was announced as boyfriend to Emma Roberts' character.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

FX

No Evan Peters?

Evan Peters, who has appeared in all eight previous seasons of the Emmy-winning show, said he was going to miss this season.

"No, I'm going to sit a season out," Peters said. He previously told GQ about how rough the show can be. "It's just exhausting. It's really mentally draining, and you don't want to go to those places ever in your life," he told the magazine. "And so, you have to go there for the scenes, and it ends up integrating it somehow into your life. You're in traffic and you find yourself screaming and you're like, ‘What the hell? This isn't who I am.'"

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

FX

No Sarah Paulson?

Variety reported Sarah Paulson would not be starring in AHS: 1984, and Deadline says a small role is likely. The always busy Paulson has roles in Mrs. America and Ratched. Paulson has appeared in every episode of AHS since the beginning. In American Horror Story: Apocalypse, she played three different characters and stepped behind the camera to direct.

Pose, Angelica Ross

FX

Candy Lives!

Pose star Angelica Ross will appear as a series regular in AHS: 1984. This news comes after—Spoiler alert!—her Pose character Candy died on Murphy's other FX series.

"Last night's episode of Pose required us all to dig deep — @janetmock as writer, myself as writer and director, but most of all our incredible leading ladies. I must applaud @angelicaross for her tour de force of a performance as Candy Abundance Ferocity. It has been a gift to watch her blossom as a true star and undeniable talent," Murphy posted on Instagram. "Though she will always be our Candy, and our show suffers this incredible loss, I am elated that the world will get much more Angelica. She is joining the American Horror Story family in another unforgettable role. Congrats Angelica for making history, leaping from #PoseFX to #AHS1984. Welcome to the #AHS family!"

Ross tweeted that she's making history as the first transgender actor to have two series regular TV roles.

American Horror Story, season 9

mrrpmurphy via Instagram

The Setting

A teaser released for AHS: 1984 featured a young woman running for her life in the woods. Her pursuer is obscured with a mask, chains and all-black outfit (there's even a butcher-like apron). She ends up in a cabin, but isn't safe from a door-piercing knife.

This seems to indicate a possible summer camp setting, like classic slasher films.

AHS executive producer Tim Minear called the new season "awesome." "I think it's gonna be really scary but a lot of fun, like it always is. And that if you have a taste for '80s horror, you're in for a treat," Minear told The Wrap in May 2019.

