American Horror Story: 1984 Teaser Warns Beware of Camp Redwood

It's summertime in 1984 and Camp Redwood is the place to be…murdered?!

The second teaser for American Horror Story: 1984 is here to provide a few more clues about what's to come in the new season of the hit FX anthology series. In the video below, a group of 20somethings are heading to Camp Redwood (and drinking and driving, which, no), but on the back of the sign there's a very ominous message: "Beware."

Oh, and there's also a masked slasher hitching a ride under their car. Totally normal. And then there's the lake scene. Is there anywhere this slasher can't pop up?!