Ariana Grande Apologizes After Backlash Over Her JonBenét Ramsey Joke

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Ariana Grande is saying sorry.
The star came under fire online after fans took notice of a joke she made involving JonBenét Ramsey, the late child beauty queen whose murder at 6 years old remains infamous. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Grande's friend Doug Middlebrook shared a photo of a newspaper with Ramsey on the cover. "No one has done more covers," the caption read.
"I cant WAIT for this to be your halloween look," Grande commented. "working on it already," Middlebrook added.
"Wait WHAT?? an 8-year-old girl who was violently killed, strangled and suffocated cannot be anyone's costume...," one Twitter user said of Grande's comment while sharing screenshots of the Instagram exchange.
Grande's remark spurred reactions online with many fans calling her out for the insensitive joke. "Yeah no i deleted it very quickly and understand that it's not at all funny," she responded in a tweet. "This was out of pocket and i sincerely apologize."
"I truly love ariana w all of my heart and i continue to support her, but she is 26. she shouldn't need her fans to call her out so she can realize that what she did was wrong," one fan weighed in. "She apologized and its enough for me.i hope she felt bad and she will be more sensitive from now on."
Following the criticism, fans and the star made their love for each other clear.
When a fan tweeted back, "We love you more always," Grande responded, "nah."
"Shut up we do," another fan added. "No," the Grammy winner retorted.