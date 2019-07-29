Selena Gomez Freaking Out Over This Shark Tank Present Is a Gift To All of Us

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Mon., Jul. 29, 2019 10:29 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Selena Gomez

Instagram

Selena Gomez is about to be shark bait.

For her 27th birthday, the superstar was presented the ultimate Shark Tank present to fuel her undying love. "Not many of you know but I am obsessed with shark tank," she wrote on Instagram. "Two of my best friends nailed my gift."

In the video posted to her social media, Selena is seen watching a reel her pals put together when suddenly billionaire investor Mark Cuban pops up to send her his well wishes. "I just wanted to say happy 27th birthday," he said. "Enjoy. Hope you have many, many more. Thank you for watching."

But when an excited Selena squealed, "that was so cool!" her friends teased more to come. The real gift turns out to be a visit to the set to watch a taping of the hit show in September.

"No! We are?" gushed the superstar. "Oh my gosh, I'm so excited!"

Watch

Inside Selena Gomez's Year of Rebuilding

The "Wolves" singer rang in 27 last week while on vacation in Italy.

Over lunch at Pierluigi in Rome with pals, she was chatting "and laughing the entire time," a source previously told E! News. No candles, cards or cake, but they did have desert of ice cream and tiramisu."

Later in the week, her squad boated over to the island of Capri, where the wandering through the streets and shopped at local stores.

"Selena seemed very happy and content with her friends," added the inside. "She was hugging them and they were all having a lovely time."

Happy birthday Selena! We'll certainly invest in your pitch.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Selena Gomez , Birthdays , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.