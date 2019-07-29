Camila Cabello and Her Family Fangirl Over Shawn Mendes During Concert

Camila Cabello was the life of the party at Shawn Mendes' concert over the weekend.

The "Havana" singer was spotted dancing the night away at her rumored beau's show in Miami on Sunday. Footage posted on social media shows Cabello and her family—including her mom, dad and sister—enjoying the concert from a suite at the American Airlines Arena. Cabello, who relocated to the Florida city with her fam when she was about five, donned a white jumpsuit for Mendes' concert.

After being spotted in the crowd, fans went wild for Cabello, taking photos and videos of her and her family. The 22-year-old star happily took photos with concertgoers, including a young girl celebrating her birthday.