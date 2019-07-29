Why Laverne Cox Is Both "Overjoyed" and "Disappointed" With the 2019 Emmy Nominations

Netflix
by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jul. 29, 2019 7:01 AM
Netflix
If Laverne Cox has her way, the 2019 Emmy nominations would be different. Cox, who is up for her third Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in Orange Is the New Black, was on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen when she said she was both "overjoyed" and "disappointed" with the recent Emmy nominations.
Cox was asked about Pose—yes, she'd guest star if asked—and said, "I am obsessed with Pose. I love the show so much. I have so many friends on Pose and I was overjoyed. I was disappointed, though, because at this point I am still the only transgender actor to ever be nominated for an acting Emmy," Cox said.
FX's Pose received several Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series and Billy Porter for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, but none of its transgender cast members were singled out.
"I said to Mj, I said, ‘I don't think I'm going to be the only one anymore,'" Cox said about series lead Mj Rodriguez. "I'm so grateful for my third nomination…but there are so many trans actors on TV now who are killing it, which is brilliant, and so many on that show are killing it. I'm excited the show is excited, but I'm like, ‘more!'"
Rodriguez was shut out of the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category, which instead includes Emilia Clarke, Sandra Oh, Laura Linney, Viola Davis, Mandy Moore , Robin Wright and Jodie Comer.
Pose made history by having the most transgender cast members in series regular roles on American TV. In addition to Rodriguez, the show also stars Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Angelica Ross, Hallie Sahar. Ross in turn made TV history this year, having a series regular role on Pose and in the upcoming season of American Horror Story: 1984.
"It's sort of the best and worst of times for trans people, ‘cause, like, there's so much unprecedented representation on television and then in the world with this administration, there's, like, all these attacks on us, so," Cox said.
Look for Cox in the final season of Orange Is the New Black streaming now. Find out what happened to her character in our final season guide. For the record, Cox said where they leave Sophia is "really quite beautiful."
Watch What Happens Live airs Sundays-Thursday at 11 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?