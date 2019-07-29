Denise Richards Confronts Camille Grammer Over "Hurtful" Comments in Heated Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion is coming to a close by having the 90210 ladies relive some very real drama.

In the exclusive clip below, Denise Richards and Camille Grammer—who are feuding for some reason?—relive their ordeals with the California wild fires. Denise, whose home was spared, was sent running from her beach-front home. "Look, it's stuff. For me, it was my kids and my dogs because it was moving so fast, we had to get the hell out," Denise told Andy Cohen in the exclusive preview.

Camille lost her home to the flames, and said Denise's experience doesn't compare to hers because it was a rented home.