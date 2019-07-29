Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Denise Richards Joins the Cast of BH90210, Naturally

Instagram/Tori Spelling
by Jamie Blynn | Mon., Jul. 29, 2019 5:46 AM
Denise Richards is headed back to the Peach Pit.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has joined the cast of BH90210, the upcoming Beverly Hills, 90210 reunion series, Tori Spelling revealed.
"Welcome to our @bh90210 family my friend @deniserichards," the original castmember wrote on Instagram last night. For her part, Richards swiftly reposted the picture.
"Thank you for including me T," she wrote. "And having me part of the BH90210 journey. Talk about everything comes back full circle. One of my very first jobs was #beverlyhills90210. Love all of you guys."
Indeed, back in 1992, she nabbed one of her first TV credits playing Robin McGill in an episode of the beloved teen drama. Twenty years later, she made an appearance on the 90210 reboot as Gwen Thompson.
Last night, the cast—which includes OG members Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering and Gabrielle Carteris among others—took a much needed break from filming to let loose and celebrate producer Ruthanne Secunda's birthday.
"All work and no play makes the #bh90210 cast no fun..." Spelling wrote. "So last night, the cast, producers, fab costume designer @mandiline , my hair bestie @laurarugetti , and some of our spouses went to a much needed group hangout to celebrate our friend & producer @ruthannesecunda22belated birthday and to just all share some good food, wine, and conversations together (you were missed @jason_priestley and @snowboardercollie )as we enter our final week of filming ( well, for this season) of @bh90210."
"Can't believe we are shooting the season finale now and will be done filming on Friday," she continued. "It's been an incredible experience this first go around with friends from the past. As @ianziering pointed out it's been like summer camp! An experience I'll never forget and treasure forever. Can't wait till we film Season 2!"
In the upcoming six-part series, the main cast plays heightened versions of themselves attempting to put a reboot of the series together.
"It's elevated versions of our real selves, so it's going to be Ian, it's going to be Brian, it's gonna be Jason," Ziering previously explained to E! News. "And there's gonna be hints of some of the things that occur in our real lives, but they'll be exaggerated. The stakes'll rise, the tensions will permeate through different storylines."
"We'll bring together a lot of comedy, some drama, in a way that really it's more assisted reality, heightened reality than a complete reboot," he continued. "But it's going to be us coming together to get the show back on the air."
Makes sense, right?
Before the show premieres—Vanessa Lacheyand La La Anthony have also nabbed roles as fictional wives—scroll through for all the teaser pics that will have you wanting more.
BH90210 premieres Wednesday, August 7 at 9 p.m. on Fox.
