Lori Loughlin's Daughters Bella and Olivia Jade Break Instagram Silence For a Very Special Occasion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Have mercy: There may be peace at last in Lori Loughlin's home.
After months of complete radio silence on social media, the actress' daughters Isabella Rose Giannulli, 20, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 19, returned to Instagram for a special occasion: Their mom's 55th birthday.
"Happy birthday mama," Bella captioned a black and white photo of her with the Full House star. "I love you." Olivia was quick to comment, writing "my people" alongside a red heart emoji. The sweet tribute marks Bella's first post since January. (Olivia still remains mum on her personal account, however.)
Back in early March, Lori and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were among more than 40 individuals—including Felicity Huffman—charged in connection to the college admissions scandal. The duo allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes in exchange for having their daughters recruited to the crew team, thus guaranteeing their admission into the University of Southern California. (ICYMI, they never participated in crew.) Lori and Mossimo later pleaded not guilty.
Still, the scandal has rocked their family and put a strain on Lori's relationship with her daughters. "The girls are devastated and scared for their parents to take the fall," a source previously told E! News. "They have been advised not to talk to anyone and are only in communication with their lawyers and their family."
Their youngest daughter, who lost her partnership with Sephora in the wake of the news, immediately went into crisis mode.
"Olivia is furious with her parents and it's going to take a lot to repair their relationship," a source shared. "She blames them entirely and feels they have ruined her career."
Indeed, in May, Olivia moved out of her parents' Bel Air Home to focus on her mental health, a source told E! News at the time.
"Everything that's going on with her parents is very stressful for her and she needs some space," the insider explained. "She's doesn't feel that it's healthy for her to live with her parents right now."
The move was also intended to help her now-tarnished brand.
"She wants to focus on rebuilding her business and not deal with daily negative attention," the source added. "This is the healthiest thing for her right now and she wants to do what's best."
However, if social media is any indicator, perhaps all is well between mother and daughter.