Eva Longoria Looks Like a Ray of Sunshine at the Dora and the Lost City of Gold Premiere

Eva Longoria is shining bright!

On Sunday, the 44-year-old actress showed up and showed out at the Dora and the Lost City of Gold movie premiere in Los Angeles. She looked like a ray of sunshine in a bright-yellow strapless cocktail dress by Vitor Zerbinato. She tied her dazzling ensemble together with dainty jewelry pieces and white strappy heels. As for her beauty look? She rocked a smoky eye, nude lips and luminous bronzer.

Overall, the Hollywood star was a total stunner!

Along with Eva, Michael Pena and Isabela Moner graced the red carpet in fashion-forward 'fits. The Dora and the Lost City of Gold stars posed for pictures at the Regal Cinemas at L.A. Live. The 18-year-old actress looked absolutely radiant in a white sparkly Rodarte dress that featured a sexy sheer cut-out. She paired her gown with Stuart Weitzman heels and flashy rings.

Pena opted for a grey suit and polka dot tie.