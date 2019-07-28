Bow Wow Body Shames Wendy Williams on Twitter and the Internet Is Furious

Haters gonna hate.

Bow Wow has some words for Wendy Williams. On Sunday, the 32-year-old rapper took to Twitter to throw a few jabs at the talk show host. He shared a photo of the New Jersey native rocking a black bikini while at the beach. "They say its a hot girl summer," he captioned his social media post, alongside several emojis.

Not long after, many came to the 55-year-old star's defense and asked that Bow Wow take the body-shaming post down. "If his 1/10 self doesn't stop...Wendy is living unapologetically and doing HER. She's freshly out of turmoil and you can tell that it's been rough on her. But she's HERE! He should do the same," one person commented. Another chimed in, "When it's short boy summer we'll ask for your opinion."

Some reminded the "Better" rapper that he is a father to 8-year-old daughter, Shai Moss. "you literally have a daughter...body shaming aint the move," one person wrote.