Ashley Iaconetti Gives Jade Roper a ''Labor Salad'' to Help Her Welcome Baby No. 2

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Jul. 27, 2019 7:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ashley Iaconetti, Jade Roper

Instagram

It's almost time!

With baby number two on board, former Bachelor in Paradise star Jade Roper Tolbert is down to try anything to get into labor. The reality TV personality, who is almost ready to pop, took to Instagram Stories on Saturday afternoon to share the interesting treat gal pal Ashley Iaconetti gave her.

"Ashley bought me the labor salad," Roper shared in her video clip, with her bestie sitting right beside her. "People say that if you eat the salad that it induces labor. We're gonna give it a shot... It looks good"

She continued, "Some people say it's the dressing that triggers labor; some people say it's the watercress."

Following her video clips, fans chimed in and messaged the 32-year-old star that they went into labor the night they ate the salad. If anything, Ashley revealed one of the reasons why she bought Jade the meal was because of celebs who talked about their experience.

Watch

Most Successful Reality TV Couples: The Bachelor & More

She claimed Hilary Duff recently shared details about trying to induce her last pregnancy by eating the salad. Additionally, she said Carson Daly's kids were born after his wife Siri ate the salad, too.

Jade Roper, Tanner Tolbert, Gender Reveal

@NikkiRyanPhotography

While Jade hasn't shared any updates in the last few hours on whether or not it worked, she definitely finished the salad off.

"I told Ashley that I would finish the whole salad, here's my proof," she said, showing what was left on her plate. "I got two bites left. We'll see."

Last month, Jade and her husband Tanner Tolbert announced the special news that they were expecting a baby boy. Ashley and Jared Haibon planned the unforgettable gender reveal, which was captured on Jade and Tanner's digital series What Now?

"Tanner and Jade are two of our closest friends," Ashley and Jared recently told E! News. "It meant a lot to us to be given the responsibility to plan this gender reveal party. There's a lot of pressure to plan something like this! We wanted to do something different, to give them a moment that they would remember for the rest of their lives."

And now, it looks like Ashley is still giving Roper moments to remember with the help of the salad!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ The Bachelor , Bachelor in Paradise , Pregnancies , Celebrities , Couples , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.