Cardi B Reveals She Missed Baby Kulture's First Two Steps: ''I Can't Take It''

Cardi B's baby girl is growing up so fast!

The "Money" singer shared the sweet and exciting news that her and Offset's 1-year-old daughter took her first two steps. However, the Bronx-born rapper revealed that she sadly missed Kulture's big moment.

On Friday night, the 26-year-old star took to her Instagram Stories to explain her little nugget's special milestone. Putting on a show in Nebraska, the "Press" rapper said she was doing a meet-and-greet when her sister Hennessy Carolina called her about the news.

"So, I'm doing a meet and greet, right? And Hennessy calls me with Kulture, and I'm like, 'I'm doing a meet and greet right now, I'ma call you guys right back,'" Cardi began her Instagram Story. "Then Offset calls me and I'm like, 'I'm doing a meet and greet babe, call Hennessey, though she's with Kulture.'"

She continued, "And he calls her... How he witnessed my baby's first two steps. He always witnesses the good s--t!"