Cardi B Reveals She Missed Baby Kulture's First Two Steps: ''I Can't Take It''

Kulture

Instagram

Cardi B's baby girl is growing up so fast!

The "Money" singer shared the sweet and exciting news that her and Offset's 1-year-old daughter took her first two steps. However, the Bronx-born rapper revealed that she missed Kulture's milestone.

On Friday night, the 26-year-old star took to her Instagram Stories to explain her little nugget's special moment. Putting on a show in Nebraska, the "Press" rapper said she was doing a meet-and-greet when her sister Hennessy Carolina called her about the news.

"So, I'm doing a meet and greet, right? And Hennessy calls me with Kulture, and I'm like, 'I'm doing a meet and greet right now, I'ma call you guys right back,'" Cardi began her Instagram Story. "Then Offset calls me and I'm like, 'I'm doing a meet and greet babe, call Hennessey, though she's with Kulture.'"

She continued, "And he calls her... How he witnessed my baby's first two steps. He always witnesses the good s--t!"

"My baby starting to walk already," she said. "I can't take it. I can't take it."

Cardi B, Daughter, Baby, Kulture, Instagram

Instagram / Cardi B

Earlier this month, the Grammy-winning rapper couldn't help but gush over her daughter and how similar they are.

"It's crazy how God not only gives you a kid that looks like you but with the same energy and personality," she captioned her Instagram. "I saw my cousin posted this earlier and I thought it was soo funny."

She added, "My baby is naturally hype, slick and funny and ok yea a little attitude too but I'm putting that part on her dad part."

Cardi and Offset welcomed their first child together in July 2018 and for Kulture's first birthday, the couple threw their baby girl a larger-than-life bash. So much so that she got a custom diamond necklace for her little bundle of joy.

Here's to hoping Cardi doesn't miss any other milestones!

