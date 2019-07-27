True Thompson Is a Mini Dancing Queen in Khloe Kardashian's Adorable Video

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jul. 27, 2019 8:53 AM
Baby's got moves!
Khloe Kardashian posted on her Instagram Story on Friday evening an adorable video of her 1-year-old daughter True Thompson dancing to the 2005 Ini Kamoze song "World a Reggae" while standing in ankle-deep water in what appears to be her pool's hot tub. The child wore a $53 black one-piece swimsuit adorned with a shimmering unicorn by PilyQ.
"Weekend vibes," Khloe wrote.
Khloe often posts cute pics and videos of her little girl. Earlier this week, she shared a photo of True posing on a child's bench and jokingly taunted her model sister Kendall Jenner by writing, "You guys I cant handle this! I'm so annoying I know but I'm obsessed," she shared with several heart-eye emojis. "She has the smile down!! Auntie Kenny.... baby True is coming for you!"
Last weekend, Khloe shared an adorable video of her daughter playing with cousins Chicago West, 1, and North West, 6, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughters, at grandma Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon's early 85th birthday party.
Khloe later shared a sweet pic of her and MJ kissing True in the bash's photo booth.
Watch a brand new episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
And watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it returns for a new season this fall, only on E!
