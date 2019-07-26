Jenna Bush Hager's Plan to Set Up Prince Harry With Her Sister Backfired Because of...Sunglasses?

ANGELA WEISS / AFP, Samir Hussein/WireImage, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The Hudson River Park Friends Playground Committee
by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jul. 26, 2019 1:01 PM
ANGELA WEISS / AFP, Samir Hussein/WireImage, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The Hudson River Park Friends Playground Committee
One of former President George W. Bush's daughters could have become the Duchess of Sussex.
While co-hosting NBC's Today show on Friday, Jenna Bush Hager, 37, recalled trying to set up Prince Harry with her twin sister Barbara Bush, before he got together with his now-wife Meghan Markle.
"I interviewed Prince Harry once. We get to the shoot, we're at the Invictus Games. It is so sunny...we can barely open our eyes," Jenna said. "And he's like, 'Can we do this?' I'm like, Prince Harry, is that you?' And he has really beautiful light eyes, which are sensitive to the sun. I know, because my daughters have light eyes. So Prince Harry was like, 'We have to wear sunglasses, don't you think?'"
They both did during the interview, and Jenna said she regretted it.
"I regretted it because the pictures...it was like a barrier between us," she said. "And I tried to set him up with my sister and it didn't work...This is before Meghan, obviously before baby Archie, this is long ago."
Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, wed in 2018 and welcomed their first child, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, this past May.
"I felt like maybe if he could see straight into my eyes...that could have worked if my sunglasses weren't blocking that match," Jenna said. "He said, 'Let's talk later. But then he got married to Meghan Markle."
Barbara is also married; she wed screenwriter Craig Coyne at the Bush family compound in Maine last October, several months after the royal wedding.
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?