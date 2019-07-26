And Who Am I? Even Dorota Thought Gossip Girl Was Someone Else

Zuzanna Szadkowski, who played Blair Waldorf's Polish housekeeper and confidante Dorota in the original Gossip Girl series, is just as underwhelmed as you are about the true identity of Gossip Girl.

Fans long suspected the character was the narrator and gossip blogger, a theory disproved on the CW series finale, which aired in December 2012 after six seasons. It was announced last week that HBO Max, the new streaming destination from WarnerMedia, is rebooting Gossip Girl with a new main cast. Szadkowski, a Polish-born American who unlike her character, sports an American accent, read some fans' tweets for E! News and shared some thoughts on Gossip Girl, then and now.

"Can we all admit that the only person who could've and should've been Gossip Girl was DOROTA?!" read a tweet by @lucymlucy.