Kardashians Bow Down to Their Grandma "Queen" MJ on Her 85th Birthday

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jul. 26, 2019 11:05 AM

Happy birthday MJ!

Kris Jenner's mother and the Kardashian-Jenner sisters' grandmother Mary Jo Shannon turned 85 on Friday. Kim Kardashian and her siblings posted sweet online tributes to the family matriarch.

"Happy 85th Birthday to my grandma MJ! The Queen!!!" Kim wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a throwback photo showing her and sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian as kids with Kris and MJ.

Kim also shared pics of her and MJ with other family members, including husband Kanye West and kids North West, 6, Saint West, 3, Chicago West, 1, and Psalm West, 2 months. She also posted family pics taken at a photo booth at her grandmother's early birthday party last weekend.

"Happy 85th Birthday to my hero, my grandma MJ!" Kim wrote on Instagram. "I am so grateful that you have been such a strong force in my life and always there to guide me and give me the best advice."

"Spending this last week with you has been a dream come true traveling and showing you a little bit of my work and just spending some quality time with you," she continued. "I will cherish this forever! I love you so much!!!"

Guests at the bash also included Kourtney and her kids, Khloe and 1-year-old daughter True ThompsonKylie Jenner and 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, and Kendall Jenner.

Khloe posted on her Instagram page on Friday a photo booth pic showing her and MJ kissing True.

"Happy birthday sweet MJ!" Khloe wrote. "What a magical birthday! We are all beyond blessed to have you in our lives! Thank you for giving the best advice and for telling the most fascinating stories...you're our queen! We all love and adore you! Let's celebrate you forever! Muah muah."

Kris also shared a slew of throwback pics with her mother.

"Happy Birthday Mom!" she wrote. "You are truly my inspiration and such a joy and a light to all of us. Thank you for raising me as a strong independent woman like you... you are the best Mom, Grandmother, friend and confidant, and I am so blessed that God chose you to be my mommy!! I love you so much Mom!!!! #love #family #happybirthdayMJ"

Kim Kardashian, Grandma, MJ, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and MJ

Kim posted this pic taken in the photo booth at MJ's 85th birthday party.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, MJ, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson

Khloe's daughter gets kisses from her mom and great-grandma!

Kris Jenner, MJ, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner and MJ

Kris posted this photo taken in the photo booth at MJ's 85th birthday party.

Kim Kardashian, Grandma, Kris Jenner, MJ, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and MJ

Kim posted this pic taken in the photo booth at MJ's 85th birthday party.

Kim Kardashian, North West, MJ, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and North West

Kim posted this pic of her and her eldest daughter in the photo booth at MJ's 85th birthday party.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Psalm West, Instagram

Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Psalm West

Kim posted this pic of her and her baby boy in the photo booth at MJ's 85th birthday party.

Kim Kardashian, Grandma, MJ, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and MJ

Kim posted this pic taken in the photo booth at MJ's 85th birthday party.

Stormi Webster, MJ, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Kris Jenner

Stormi Webster and MJ

Kris Jenner shared this throwback photo of Kylie Jenner's daughter with the birthday lady.

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Grandma, MJ, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Kris Jenner

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and MJ

Kris Jenner shared this throwback pic on her mom's birthday.

Kendall Jenner, Grandma, MJ, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Kris Jenner

Kendall Jenner and MJ

Kris Jenner shared this throwback photo of her daughter with the birthday lady.

Kris Jenner, MJ, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner and MJ

Kris posted this photo taken in the photo booth at MJ's 85th birthday party.

Kim Kardashian, Grandmother, MJ, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and MJ

Kim posted this throwback pic.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Psalm West, Instagram

Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick, North West, True Thompson and Khloe Kardashian

Family fun in the photo booth!

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it returns for a new season in the fall, only on E!

