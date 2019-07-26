It's The Bachelorette Finale and Hannah Brown Is As Concerned, Confused and Conflicted As Ever

What does any young adult do when they're stuck in a pickle? They go to their parents. In The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown's case, her parents go to her while she's faced with a very big decision in Greece.

"I think you thought you were going to be at one place, and you're confused. I'm confused for you," Hannah's mom Susanne says in the exclusive preview above. "So, I'm going to ask you some questions that you're not going to like today. Ultimately this is your decision, but…"

"No, I want to know, but…" Hannah says. "I knew this was freakin' going to happen."