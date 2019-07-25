Amber Portwood's Boyfriend Andrew Glennon Stands By His ''Clean Conscience" as Drama Escalates

Amber Portwood's boyfriend Andrew Glennon is standing by his side of the story.

After cheating rumors threatened to further strain the relationship between the Teen Mom stars, Andrew took to Instagram with his perspective on the ongoing drama.

In case you missed it, Amber and Andrew were in court today regarding her recent domestic battery arrest. There, the MTV reality TV personality was surrounded by several of her co-stars as a judge agreed to lift Amber's no contact-order with her 1-year-old son James. The no-contact order protecting Andrew is still in place, who was allegedly assaulted by Amber in their home on July 5.

Though the controversial couple has yet to publicly say they've split, at the very least it looks like Andrew might be ready to put the tension behind him. While responding to fans on Instagram, Andrew said he's "already" forgiven his longtime partner but insisted they've found themselves in this position before.

"Wasn't the first time, just the worst time," he wrote. "It's been a long road of trying to heal."