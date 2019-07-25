Jenna Johnson's Weight Loss Secret Has Nothing to Do With Burning (or Counting!) Calories

Jenna Johnson is here to remind you that the number on the scale is just that—a number!

The Dancing With the Stars pro dished up some serious inspiration on Thursday when she shared a before and after photo from her weight loss transformation, which she revealed was just as much about gaining control of her mental health as it was her physical health.

"Pictured are two girls," Jenna wrote, "And I LOVE both of them. The difference is, the girl on the left didn't trust herself. Tried to cover herself up with a mask of makeup and that terrible flower crown. Feared what people thought about her. Didn't know who she was. Tried to be what other people wanted. Was afraid to look up! And ultimately it reflected on her outward appearance."

Now the 25-year-old said she's all about embracing her insecurities, and that also means accepting her sometimes acne-prone skin.