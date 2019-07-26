14 Christmas in July Items You Have to Buy During QVC's Black Friday

Getty Images/E! Illustration
by Jillian Punwar | Fri., Jul. 26, 2019 3:30 AM
Getty Images/E! Illustration
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's Christmas in July!
You heard that right. Half the country might be going through a heat wave, but that doesn't mean we can't get ready for the upcoming holiday season.
Since the start of the month, QVC has been celebrating Christmas early with special shows dedicated to the holidays.
And starting today, QVC will host Black Friday in July with incredible deals on everything from gifts to festive decorations.
This is the perfect opportunity to stock up on timeless Christmas decorations and amazing gifts for all members of your family—all for a huge discounted price.
Take a look below at some pop culture items that you will love. Words to the wise: Buy them now before they sell out!
Who says it can't be Christmas every day? Keep the holiday season going year-round with this fresh peppermint, candy cane, and white chocolate scented candle.
You need these festive boots from the American Idol judge for your next holiday party.
Deck the halls with holiday spirit with these festive nutcrackers from the television personality's collection.
Use this decorative pinecone tree accented by pinecones, ornaments and glittered leaf and berry branches as a centerpiece for any table.
Spread Christmas joy and bring the holiday to life with this beautiful statue for indoor and outdoor use from Drew and Jonathan Scott's collection.
We love this Christmas wreath for the holiday season which includes greens, berries and more delightful holiday decor.
These assorted bows from the YouTube personality's collection are the perfect gift for the holidays.
This is the perfect Christmas activity courtesy of the Shark Tank star. Bring the family together with this ornament decorating kit.
Add some flavor to your holiday season with this delicious raspberry almond layer cake from the Shark Tank star.
The talk show hosts' lights are perfect to put on the wall or on the dinner table for a festive flair.
The fashion designers' faux fur throw will be a great trendy addition to your bed or couch.
We are obsessed with these Christmas themed Peanuts pillows, which are also perfect for a fun gift.
This Hello Kitty plush toy is the perfect gift for the upcoming holiday season and will make a great cuddle buddy.
These pillows by Catherine Zeta-Jones are perfect for a simple yet stylish holiday look, which feature embroidered snowflakes.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?