Arie Luyendyk Jr. Calls Lauren the "Hottest Momma" 8 Weeks After Giving Birth

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is in awe of his final rose.

Close to two months after becoming a dad, The Bachelor star took to Instagram and documented a family pool day at his Arizona home. At the same time, the former reality star couldn't help but have some fun and compliment Lauren Luyendyk's swimsuit.

"I love those cheeks," he shared on Instagram as his wife held their daughter Alessi Ren Luyendyk. "Proud of you @laurenluyendyk, hottest momma around #8weeks."

"Omg baby," Lauren replied back to her husband before Arie responded with a simple "Sorrrryyyyy." LOL!

Life in Phoenix is pretty darn sweet for this Bachelor Nation couple who are enjoying their first summer as parents.