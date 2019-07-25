The Real Housewives of New York Reunion Finale Wonders If Luann Can Sing

Can Luann de Lesseps sing?

That was the major question of tonight's part three of the Real Housewives of New York reunion, after Barbara was caught saying she couldn't during her cabaret show earlier this season.

If she can't sing, why would Luann have been cast in Chicago on Broadway, Luann wondered. And then wondered again. Luann was cast in Chicago on Broadway!!! That means she must be able to sing.

When Andy posed the question to the rest of the women, a little bit of silence ensued.

"I think it's more about the jokes and the diary and bringing people together," Sonja said as everyone just sorta made noises.

"She's a great performer!" said Ramona.

"Do you think you're a very good singer? Honestly?" Bethenny asked.

"No! I don't pretend to be a great singer, but I am a performer..." Lu said. "Why is the issue my singing? I just got cast in Chicago on Broadway and I'm gonna kill it."