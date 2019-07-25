Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Are Enjoying the Summer of a Lifetime Together

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Jul. 25, 2019 2:37 PM

Stormi Webster, Travis Scott

Stormi Websterand Kylie Jenner are living the sweet life!

In recent weeks, the mother-daughter duo enjoyed luxurious trips to Turks and Caicos, days by the pool and fabulous games of dress-up. And now Travis Scottis getting in on the action!

Yesterday, Travis and Kylie took the 1-year-old on what Kylie described as an "adventure." Based on her Instagram Story it appears that the trio went to the zoo to see some animals. The mom shared pictures from the outing and it's safe to say that Stormi thoroughly enjoyed her time with her parents. In the photos she gleefully poses with her rock star dad, with one video capturing the pure joy she feels when she is with Travis.

Stormi's laughter was so contagious, Hailey Bieber commented, "Please stop giving me the most baby fever. She's the sweetest!" Relatable!

Watch

Did Kylie Jenner Really Mistake a Pig for a Chicken?--So True / So False

Check out the gallery below to see how these two are doing summer in style!

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Stassie Karanikolaou

Vacation Ready

Best friend Stassie Karanikolaou joins the mother-daughter duo for a day in the pool.

Stormi Webster, Travis Scott

Daddy's Girl

"ugh i love this little girl so much. not only do i think she‘s the cutest thing in the world.. she's got the sweetest, smartest, most special little soul," the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned the photo.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Seeing Double

Life with Kylie means matching outfits, Yeezy shoes and all the gifts a little girl could ever wish for. 

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Mini-Me

Stormi has clearly learned the art of the smize. 

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Yris Palmer, Ayla

Pool Day

Summer days are much more fun when there are two toddlers to play with.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Hugs & Kisses

The daring duo celebrate Mother's Day by swimming and splashing at the pool.

Article continues below

