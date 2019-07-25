Will and Grace Ending (Again) After Third Revival Season in 2020

Will & Grace is coming to an end, again. The revived comedy, which will return for its third season since coming back to life in 2017, will end in 2020. All total, Will & Grace will have aired 11 seasons on NBC. The network made the announcement, thanking everyone involved with the groundbreaking series.

"When NBC had the opportunity to reconnect this amazing cast and creative team, we jumped at the chance. The impact and legacy of Will & Grace simply can't be overstated, both as a true game-changer in the portrayal of the LGBTQ community and as one of the finest comedies in television history," NBC Entertainment co-chairmen George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy said in a statement. "A huge thank you to Max [Mutchnick], David [Kohan], Jimmy [Burrows] and a cast that is second to none for their brilliance over an incredible run."