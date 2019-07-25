What to Expect From Bachelor in Paradise Season 6

Chris Harrison is frequently known to proclaim things as the "best ever." This season of Bachelor in Paradise is no different.

"It's the best season we've ever had," Harrison said on the Bachelor Party podcast about Demi Burnett's storyline. Harrison said Demi's story is fascinating, and he's extremely proud of the season, despite Dean Unglert's "atrocious" mustache. Regarding Demi, he said he's "proud" of her "and the young lady she has in her life."

The longtime host also addressed the fight seen in the promo and said it was "an unfortunate incident that got out of hand."