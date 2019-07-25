Royal Admirers Just Spotted a Few of Queen Elizabeth II's Family Photos

Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jul. 25, 2019
You're not the only one who loves photos of The Royal Family.
After Queen Elizabeth II met with Britain's new prime minister Boris Johnson at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, eagle-eyed royal admirers noticed a few of Her Majesty's personal pictures displayed in the background. Royal admirers will likely recognize a few of the snapshots, too. There was one photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton from their engagement shoot and another picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from their engagement days. In addition, there was a photo of the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex in their official Household Cavalry uniforms.
This wasn't the first time royal admirers had seen these photos. Fans spotted the snapshot of Harry and Meghan during the duke's meeting with Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli back in June. They also picked up on it during The Queen's meeting with Australian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom George Brandis in 2018. As for the photo of William and Kate, it was shared with the public shortly after the duke popped the question back in 2010.
Of course, both royal couples are now married and have started their families. William and Kate tied the knot in 2011 and have three children: Prince George (6), Princess Charlotte (4) and Prince Louis (1). Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan wed in 2018 and welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison, in May.
The four royals occasionally share pictures of the little ones on Instagram. Considering Her Majesty shared her first Instagram post back in May, we can only hope that she'll do the same one day.
