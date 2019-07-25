What's the Status of 90 Day Fiancé's Chantel and Pedro's Relationship Now?

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars Chantel and Pedro have so much drama it couldn't be contained to just one show. Now, there's The Family Chantel, their very own spinoff centered on them and the very tense battles between in-laws that has derailed their relationship at times.

In 90 Day: Happily Ever After?, Pedro got into a physical fight with Chantel's family and the ramifications were felt for months. And in The Family Chantel, Pedro and Chantel's family occupy the same room for the first time since.

"It was tense for me too," Chantel told E! News' Zuri Hall. "I was really, really feeling like I was going to have a panic attack."