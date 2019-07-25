Riverdale's Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse Break Silence on Split Rumors

Of her relationship with Sprouse, Reinhart admitted that she "didn't want things private" at first.

"Now that I'm X amount of years in, I do appreciate the privacy we have, that he's encouraged me to take," she shared. "No one knows how long we've been together, and no one will until we're ready to say it. No one knows how we fell in love, except for our close friends and us. It's really special."

"If and when we break up on the show, I don't know," Reinhart said, referencing their characters. "It's weird being with an actor. You deal with s--t no one has to deal with."

Despite her quotes, it's noted in the article that the duo decided to "part ways romantically."

Of the separate interviews, Sprouse shared, "Lili is an incredibly talented individual who speaks for herself and deserves her own voice box in every single way. That alone is justification enough for me to do it like this. I don't think we're weaving two different narratives here."